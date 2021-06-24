Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Trading Up 0.8%

Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK)’s share price was up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42.

About Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK)

Mestek, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers.

