Meta Price Reaches $2.75 on Exchanges (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Meta coin can now be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00054991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00020509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.20 or 0.00618310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00040443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Meta is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

