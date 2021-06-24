Metadium (META) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.57 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a market cap of $67.89 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metadium has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00054861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00020808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.36 or 0.00601062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00039419 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

