MetaHash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $30.13 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00046979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00162945 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,793.03 or 0.99960211 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,796,446,379 coins and its circulating supply is 2,626,960,971 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

