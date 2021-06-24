MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG) Insider Rolf Gerritsen Acquires 908,796 Shares

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG) insider Rolf Gerritsen purchased 908,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,087.96 ($11,873.48).

Rolf Gerritsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Rolf Gerritsen bought 1,819,441 shares of MetalNRG stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £18,194.41 ($23,771.11).

Shares of LON:MNRG opened at GBX 0.56 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.56, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of £5.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. MetalNRG plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.45 ($0.02). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.64.

MetalNRG plc, a natural resource investing company, invests in, explores for, and develops various mineral properties. It holds interest in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; Palomino Cobalt project located in Pilbara region of Western Australia; and Kamushanovskoye Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

