Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $381,275.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,975.75 or 0.05718509 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00128998 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,544,680 coins and its circulating supply is 78,544,582 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

