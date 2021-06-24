Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MEI traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $48.73. 7,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,062. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.27. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.