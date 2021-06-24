Metronome (MET) Market Cap Hits $33.94 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $33.94 million and $70,688.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $2.87 or 0.00008156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00046482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00099671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00162344 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,112.96 or 0.99854244 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,119,578 coins and its circulating supply is 11,833,204 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

