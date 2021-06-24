Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,356.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $763.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,385.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,294.91.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

