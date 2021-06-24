MIB Coin (MIB) Price Up 33.6% Over Last 7 Days

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $545,756.34 and approximately $86.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00038756 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000148 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 417,185,266 coins and its circulating supply is 139,883,338 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

