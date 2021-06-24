MicroMoney Trading Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last week, MicroMoney has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroMoney has a market capitalization of $140,286.05 and approximately $120,630.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MicroMoney Coin Profile

AMM is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

