Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,516 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.7% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $265.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $266.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.18.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

