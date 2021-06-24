Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,414 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after buying an additional 1,250,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after buying an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $265.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $266.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

