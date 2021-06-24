Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,001 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.18.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $265.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $266.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

