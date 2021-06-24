MiL.k 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.57 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. MiL.k has a total market cap of $49.92 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001826 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00046877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00099015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00162864 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,886.28 or 0.99760810 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

