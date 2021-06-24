Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 63,689 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 2.98% of Miller Industries worth $15,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLR. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the first quarter worth $854,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLR opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

