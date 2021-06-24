MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Achieves Market Cap of $61.59 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $5.73 or 0.00016395 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $61.59 million and $158,743.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00379365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002955 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.12 or 0.00944460 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,747,118 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.