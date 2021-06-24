Mining Core Coin Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Mining Core Coin has a total market capitalization of $19,477.08 and approximately $33,677.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Mining Core Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00046121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00098424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00161507 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003004 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,012.55 or 1.00250034 BTC.

About Mining Core Coin

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

