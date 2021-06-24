Minter Network (BIP) Price Hits $0.0052

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $21.62 million and $22,781.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00046709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00100303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00162115 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,329,443,504 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,233,937 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.