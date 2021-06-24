MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $320,600.92 and $566.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,573.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,983.40 or 0.05736704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.24 or 0.01400606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00387973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00124411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.65 or 0.00643984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.78 or 0.00381165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039023 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.