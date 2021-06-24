Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 101,264 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 312,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,264 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Trinity Industries worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. CWM LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 523.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN opened at $26.80 on Thursday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.23.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

