Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 109,824 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,824 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.59% of Codexis worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.27. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,885 shares of company stock worth $2,255,603. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.