Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 110,900 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 220.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.44% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEJ. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $55.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.