Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 756,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,473,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.98% of TPG RE Finance Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $258,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 403.01, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

