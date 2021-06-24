Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 305.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 574,440 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.69% of NOW worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NOW by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,566,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 196,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 182,251 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 18.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 272,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

NYSE DNOW opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.09.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

