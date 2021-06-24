Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,128,086 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 443,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 80.75 and a quick ratio of 80.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

