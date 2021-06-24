Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

Shares of CRSP opened at $130.68 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $68.85 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.