Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Herc worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

NYSE HRI opened at $112.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.59. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $117.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.07.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

