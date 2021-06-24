Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 284.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,389 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of ITT worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.98 and a 52 week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

