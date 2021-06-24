Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 187.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 128,861 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of H&E Equipment Services worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $33.06 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

