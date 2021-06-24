Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 216.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,421 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.18% of The Manitowoc worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Manitowoc by 57.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a market cap of $815.23 million, a PE ratio of -55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.46.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. Research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

