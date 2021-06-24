Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.44 Million Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 195.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,258 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.88% of Argan worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

In other Argan news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $26,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,631 shares in the company, valued at $131,392.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,461 shares of company stock worth $865,944. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AGX opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.54. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.