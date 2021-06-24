Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.53 Million Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 313.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 590,701 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.68% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

