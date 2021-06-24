Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 175.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,469 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Columbus McKinnon worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.