Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.75 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,045,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,228,000 after purchasing an additional 502,205 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 22.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $101.49 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

