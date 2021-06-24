Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.78 Million Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,482,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682,687 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.63% of McEwen Mining worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 213,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 68,293 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,515,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUX opened at $1.44 on Thursday. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $661.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MUX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

