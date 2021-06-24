Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.89 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $803.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $747.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.58.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

