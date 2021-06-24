Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 476,627 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.21% of Gladstone Commercial worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $22.69 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,134.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

