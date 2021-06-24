Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 154.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,657 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.27% of Terex worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Terex by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 53,373 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,306,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.71. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

