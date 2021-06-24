Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 153.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 112,769 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Granite Construction worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.54. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $42.42.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $945.57 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

GVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.