Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 126.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648,084 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.95% of HEXO worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $865.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.09. HEXO Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.30.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. Analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

