Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 196.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 69,642 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Gentherm worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gentherm by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter worth $216,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $70.76 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

