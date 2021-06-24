Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $8.48 Million in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 864,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of American Finance Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in American Finance Trust by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFIN. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $903.43 million, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

