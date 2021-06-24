Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249,950 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.88% of The GEO Group worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The GEO Group stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

