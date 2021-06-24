Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 778,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.24% of QIWI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QIWI by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of QIWI by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QIWI by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of QIWI in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QIWI in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIWI opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $671.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83. QIWI plc has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $20.84.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. QIWI had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Analysts predict that QIWI plc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. QIWI’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QIWI shares. Sberbank CIB raised QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. QIWI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

