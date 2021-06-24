Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 270,932 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 150.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,932 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.17% of Ryerson worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,377,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 10.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 937,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 85,408 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 132.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 218,016 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 1,732.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $35,332.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at $224,136.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RYI opened at $14.97 on Thursday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

