Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,808 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.27% of Arconic worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $141,796,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,440 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at $29,888,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 1st quarter worth about $15,472,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arconic by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 842,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 271,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Arconic news, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

