Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $174.63 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $178.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

