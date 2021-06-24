Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 118,155 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 118,155 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,279,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

