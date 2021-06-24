Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,119,446 Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119,446 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.27% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $714.77 million, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

